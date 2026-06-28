AWS hikes EC2 capacity blocks for ML 20% in July

HBM shortage drives rising AI costs

With AWS being the go-to for many companies running AI apps, these back-to-back price hikes could make things pricier for businesses and possibly users, too.

The main reason? There's a global shortage of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is crucial for making powerful GPUs.

As demand keeps climbing, chip makers like Micron and SK Hynix are cashing in, while costs across the industry stay high.