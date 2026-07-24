AWS Oregon server outage knocks major apps offline Friday morning
Technology
AWS had a rough Friday morning: starting around 6:40am. ET, a big outage hit and took down major apps like Apple Pay, DoorDash, Reddit, Hulu, and PlayStation for a few hours.
The issue came from connectivity problems in AWS's Oregon servers (US-West-2), and even core services like Elastic Compute Cloud were affected.
Companies apologized AWS labeled 'impacted'
People couldn't access their favorite sites or play games online; PlayStation users especially weren't happy about getting kicked out midgame.
Companies relying on AWS apologized for the mess. AWS called the event "impacted," meaning services were disrupted but no data was lost and it wasn't a total meltdown.
Shortly after 9am ET, everything was back up and running.