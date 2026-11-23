AWS's Matt Garman says engineered AI safety outweighs kill switch
Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman thinks building reliable, well-engineered AI is way more important than just having an emergency "kill switch."
He compared it to car safety, saying we trust cars because of solid brakes and steering, not just panic buttons.
For him, real trust in AI comes from systems that work safely by design.
Garman urges AI testing, fewer permissions
Garman is pushing for tougher testing and constant monitoring of AI models so they don't go off track.
He also believes AIs should get fewer permissions than humans.
With recent concerns about AI misuse, he says the companies that focus on careful engineering and responsible development will be the ones making a real difference in the future.