Axiom Math verifies 'Stacks Project' as 16 million computer-checked lines
Technology
Axiom Math has officially verified the massive Stacks Project, turning over roughly 7,654 pages of advanced math into about 16 million lines of computer-checked code.
This means AI agents can rely on it to write software and eventually do science, a big win for anyone who cares about reliable tech and solid math foundations.
Johan de Jong started 'Stacks Project'
The Stacks Project is basically a giant library of algebra, geometry, and number theory, started by Johan de Jong in 2005.
By having AI double-check every detail in parallel, Axiom Math made sure everything adds up.
This sets the stage for smarter, safer AI systems and gives researchers a trustworthy base to build on in the future.