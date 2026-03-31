Axios hacked March 30, malware pushed through npm packages Technology Mar 31, 2026

The popular JavaScript library Axios got hacked on March 30, letting a cybercriminal sneak malware into its code and push it out through npm.

Axios is used by millions of apps for internet connections, so this was a big deal, but thankfully, StepSecurity spotted the attack and stopped it within three hours.

If you installed Axios during that short window, security experts at Aikido say you should assume your device might be compromised.