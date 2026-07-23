Ayaan Suri and Tanash Garg clinch RoboCup Rescue Line title

RoboCup 2026 brought together over 3,000 participants from more than 45 countries to build robots for tasks like disaster rescues.

Ayaan and Tanash's robot used smart tech (computer vision, time-of-flight sensors, and a gyroscope) to navigate tricky rescue scenarios on its own.

Reflecting on their win, Ayaan said it was all about "years of learning, experimentation, and teamwork," while Tanash shared that working with an international team boosted their communication and problem-solving skills.