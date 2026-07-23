Ayaan Suri and Tanash Garg clinch RoboCup Rescue Line title
Ayaan Suri and Tanash Garg, both 11th-grade students from Shiv Nadar School, Noida, just took home the top prize at RoboCup 2026 in South Korea.
Competing as Team System Override, they represented India and outperformed 27 teams from countries like Germany, Japan, and the US in the Rescue Line - SuperTeam Challenge.
Robot navigated rescue scenarios autonomously
RoboCup 2026 brought together over 3,000 participants from more than 45 countries to build robots for tasks like disaster rescues.
Ayaan and Tanash's robot used smart tech (computer vision, time-of-flight sensors, and a gyroscope) to navigate tricky rescue scenarios on its own.
Reflecting on their win, Ayaan said it was all about "years of learning, experimentation, and teamwork," while Tanash shared that working with an international team boosted their communication and problem-solving skills.