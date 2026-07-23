Azad Engineering delivers India's 1st homegrown 350-kg expendable turbojet engine
India just made its first homegrown 350-kg expendable turbojet engine, a big deal for the country's defense technology.
The project was led by DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), with Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering delivering the finished engine on July 22, 2026.
This marks a major move toward India making more of its own advanced aerospace gear.
Rajesh Kumar Singh calls collaboration historic
Azad Engineering teamed up with GTRE to handle manufacturing and assembly, showing off what years of precise engineering and teamwork can achieve.
Jet engines are tough to crack: only a handful of countries have pulled this off.
Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D, and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh said the collaboration had been instrumental in transforming the vision of an indigenous expendable turbojet engine into a historic milestone.