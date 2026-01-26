Bacteria's shell proteins could power the next wave of eco-friendly electronics

How do these proteins work?

When hit with UV light, PduA and PduBB' generate small but useful electric currents (20 nA for the protein sheets; PduBB' produced photocurrents nearly three times higher than PduA).

The team found that PduBB' produced higher photocurrents than PduA, and they observed increased photocurrent at alkaline pH (pH 11), consistent with tyrosine chemistry.

This means they could be tweaked for better performance in different conditions.