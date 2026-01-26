Bacteria's shell proteins could power the next wave of eco-friendly electronics
Scientists in Mohali have discovered that proteins from certain bacteria—called PduA and PduBB'—can turn UV light into electricity, no metals or dyes needed.
These natural protein structures might help create greener, low-energy devices that work well with living things.
How do these proteins work?
When hit with UV light, PduA and PduBB' generate small but useful electric currents (20 nA for the protein sheets; PduBB' produced photocurrents nearly three times higher than PduA).
The team found that PduBB' produced higher photocurrents than PduA, and they observed increased photocurrent at alkaline pH (pH 11), consistent with tyrosine chemistry.
This means they could be tweaked for better performance in different conditions.
Why does this matter?
Unlike silicon chips, these proteins are bacterial shell proteins and contain functionally important tyrosine residues—making them great for building biocompatible gadgets.
Think UV sensors, wearable tech, medical implants, or even biodegradable electronics.
It's a promising step toward cleaner tech for the future!