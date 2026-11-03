Baidu unveils Apollo World simulating 100,000km of driving daily
Baidu just dropped Apollo World, an AI system that can generate up to 100,000km of simulated driving every day, basically packing three years' worth of road testing into a single day.
This tech feeds real-time camera and lidar data into its self-driving systems, helping cars handle all sorts of virtual road conditions and make smarter decisions.
Apollo World trains Apollo Go fleet
Baidu is already being used to train its Apollo Go robotaxi fleet with Apollo World as it pushes for global expansion.
Other Chinese companies are catching on too, teaming up with carmakers and ride-hailing apps to speed up development without owning tons of vehicles.
With moves like these, China's robotaxi scene could hit 1 million cars by 2035, making self-driving rides way more common than you might think.