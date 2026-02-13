Baidu's search app now lets you chat with AI agent

Baidu just rolled out OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent, to its search app—putting smart automation tools in front of 700 million users. Now you can use Baidu to schedule tasks, organize files, draft text, or even write code straight from your chat.

You can run OpenClaw on your own device or through Baidu's cloud You can run OpenClaw on your own device or through Baidu's cloud and message the AI agent directly within Baidu's search app.

Previously mainly accessed through chat platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, it's now way easier to try out thanks to Baidu's huge ecosystem—including cloud storage.

Baidu timed this launch just before Lunar New Year Baidu timed this launch just before Lunar New Year—a period when everyone's online and spending jumps.

It follows a bigger trend: Chinese tech giants are racing to add AI features that actually make money.

For example, Alibaba said it processed more than 120 million consumer orders through Qwen-powered flows in the six days leading up to February 11.