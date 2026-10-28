Cowboy Space plans to deploy 20,000 AI data-centers in space

Big Iron is a two-stage rocket that can transform its upper stage into a satellite.

"It's a fundamentally novel approach to rocketry in the modern era, in our opinion," Bhatt said at the unveiling event.

The 282-foot tall and 15.4-foot wide stainless-steel rocket will be powered by Cowboy Space's Clydesdale engines, which burn liquid oxygen and liquid methane (methalox).