Bailey Quinn Frank wins $25,000 ASCEND Award for eDNA device
Bailey Quinn Frank, a 15-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, just took home the $25,000 ASCEND Award at the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.
Her invention, a simple device using a fan and filter paper, collects airborne bacteria with eDNA tech, making it easier for rural communities to spot health threats when regular disease tracking isn't available.
Thermo Fisher challenge awarded over $100,000
This year's competition brought together 30 finalists out of nearly 2,000 middle school applicants from across the US. They tackled team challenges on things like sustainable cities and AI in science.
In total, over $100,000 in awards and grants were handed out, including $1,000 STEM grants for each finalist's school.
As Maya Ajmera, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Society for Science, put it, "Their talent and creativity give me great hope for the future."