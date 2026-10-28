Bailey Quinn Frank wins $25,000 ASCEND Award for eDNA device

This year's competition brought together 30 finalists out of nearly 2,000 middle school applicants from across the US. They tackled team challenges on things like sustainable cities and AI in science.

In total, over $100,000 in awards and grants were handed out, including $1,000 STEM grants for each finalist's school.

As Maya Ajmera, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Society for Science, put it, "Their talent and creativity give me great hope for the future."