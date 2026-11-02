Bailey Quinn Frank wins $25,000 for simple air sampler
Technology
Bailey Quinn Frank, a 15-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, just won a $25,000 award at the 2026 Junior Innovators Challenge for inventing a simple air sampler.
Her device uses a fan and filter paper to collect airborne bacteria and environmental DNA, making it easier to monitor health in rural areas.
Bailey's project among nearly 2,000 entries
Bailey's project stood out among nearly 2,000 entries and was among the top 30 finalists.
The competition also spotlighted creative ideas like wildfire prevention tech and dementia research.
Each finalist's school also received a $1,000 grant to support STEM programming.