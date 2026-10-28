Bandai Namco confirms breach exposed 346,000 email addresses and IDs
Technology
Bandai Namco just confirmed a data breach that exposed email addresses and internal ID numbers of about 346,000 users from its GUNDAM base membership.
The issue came from a slip-up at YmirLink, an outside email service provider.
Thankfully, no passwords or credit card details were leaked.
Bandai Namco suspends affected email service
After the breach, Bandai Namco suspended the affected email service and reported it to Japan's privacy watchdog.
They're asking users to stay alert for phishing emails, so double-check where messages come from and don't click on sketchy links.
This comes as more gaming companies are dealing with similar security issues lately.