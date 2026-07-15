Bank of America Securities: do-it-for-me AI could simplify digital life
AI is getting smarter and now helps with things like booking flights, ordering food, and shopping online.
Bank of America Securities thinks "do-it-for-me" AI assistants could make digital life way easier by cutting out extra steps.
But in India, because everyone uses so many different apps for everything, having one all-in-one AI assistant might take a while.
India's app fragmentation hinders unified AI
Unlike China's super apps that do it all, India's digital world is full of separate apps for shopping, travel, payments, and entertainment.
This mix makes it tough to build a single AI assistant that works everywhere.
Experts say we'll probably see more AIs built into the apps we already use instead of one big standalone assistant, and people might be cool with suggestions from AI but will need time to trust it with fully automatic actions.