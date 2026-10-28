Bank of America warns customers: avoid sharing passwords with AI
Bank of America just sent out a heads-up to customers: don't give your banking passwords or details to AI assistants.
Their email, "Protecting your finances in the Al World," points out that using AI tools for banking could open you up to things like unauthorized transactions or even getting locked out of your account.
With all the buzz about AI in finance, they want people to stay extra cautious.
AI purchases raise account liability concerns
Banks are experimenting with ways to use AI, but there's real concern about AIs getting access to personal accounts, especially since some AIs can even make purchases on their own now (yep, "agentic payments" is a thing).
At TechCrunch Disrupt, experts reminded everyone that if you share your login info, even with an app or assistant, you're usually on the hook for anything that happens next.
So, best bet: keep those credentials private.