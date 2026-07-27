Bank of Baroda breach: 1TB of customer records reportedly exposed

The hacker, who goes by the name TripleX, is said to be a new group on the dark web.

Their listing, dated July 24, claims the dataset contains between 100,000 and 300,000 customer forms.

These forms allegedly include Aadhaar details as well as photographs and identity documents submitted while opening bank accounts.

The leaked material also includes savings and current account records, loan applications, NetBanking information, and documents related to NRI and corporate banking services.