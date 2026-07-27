Bank of Baroda breach: 1TB of customer records reportedly exposed
What's the story
Bank of Baroda, one of India's leading public sector banks, is facing allegations of a major data breach. An unidentified hacker has reportedly leaked nearly 1TB worth of sensitive customer and internal banking information on the dark web. The leak was first reported by an X user named Srikanth who tagged Bank of Baroda, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and Cyberdost in his post.
Data details
Leak allegedly includes sensitive customer information
The hacker, who goes by the name TripleX, is said to be a new group on the dark web.
Their listing, dated July 24, claims the dataset contains between 100,000 and 300,000 customer forms.
These forms allegedly include Aadhaar details as well as photographs and identity documents submitted while opening bank accounts.
The leaked material also includes savings and current account records, loan applications, NetBanking information, and documents related to NRI and corporate banking services.
Additional information
Alleged leak also exposes internal documents
The leaked data also includes internal documents such as branch audits, loan appraisal papers, vigilance investigations, bob World audit reports, and customer application forms from branches across India.
"It's a cyber disaster," said Srikanth Lakshmanan, software engineer and founder of CashlessConsumer.
He alerted the attack on X after examining sample files shared by the attacker.
Response awaited
Allegations yet to be confirmed by bank
As of now, Bank of Baroda has neither confirmed nor denied these allegations. The RBI and CERT-In have also not commented on the matter.
Until an official investigation is completed, the alleged breach and authenticity of the leaked data remain unverified.
This incident raises serious concerns about cybersecurity in India's banking sector and highlights the need for stringent measures to protect sensitive customer information from potential threats.