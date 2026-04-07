Bank of Baroda launches bob SAMVAD AI chat for branches

bob SAMVAD starts in 250 branches

bob SAMVAD is kicking off in 250 branches across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, with plans to expand across the branch network.

At service counters, it translates spoken or typed questions instantly for both customers and staff.

Plus, conversations show up as text on screens (with a voice option too), so the whole experience is more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

As Debadatta Chand from the Department of Financial Services put it, this move highlights BoB's commitment to using AI for better customer experiences.