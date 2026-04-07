Bank of Baroda launches bob SAMVAD AI chat for branches
Bank of Baroda just launched bob SAMVAD, an AI-powered chat platform that can talk to customers in 22 different languages.
The goal? To make banking at branches way smoother by breaking down language barriers and making sure everyone gets clear, real-time help, no matter what language they're most comfortable with.
bob SAMVAD starts in 250 branches
bob SAMVAD is kicking off in 250 branches across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, with plans to expand across the branch network.
At service counters, it translates spoken or typed questions instantly for both customers and staff.
Plus, conversations show up as text on screens (with a voice option too), so the whole experience is more accessible and inclusive for everyone.
As Debadatta Chand from the Department of Financial Services put it, this move highlights BoB's commitment to using AI for better customer experiences.