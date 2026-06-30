Bank of England considers agentic AI rules, Sarah Breeden warns

Breeden urges stronger AI safeguards

Breeden suggested banks need stronger backup plans and emergency circuit breakers to keep things running smoothly if AI goes off track, especially during market chaos.

Over half of financial firms already use this kind of AI for things like product suggestions, but Breeden warned that if these systems start acting unpredictably, they could actually make financial crises worse.

There are also fresh worries about cybersecurity risks from advanced models like Anthropic's Mythos.