Bank of Italy prepares for Anthropic's Claude Mythos cybersecurity risks Technology May 30, 2026

The Bank of Italy is working with global AI developers to get ahead of cybersecurity risks from advanced models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos.

Governor Fabio Panetta said on May 29 that the bank is talking with financial institutions, regulators, and tech companies to prepare for challenges before these powerful AIs go public.

Mythos, built to spot software weaknesses, has experts worried it could be misused by hackers targeting banks.