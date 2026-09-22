Banks warn shoppers about AI shopping agents before festive sales
Technology
With Amazon and Flipkart's mega festive sales just around the corner, banks are urging shoppers to be careful when using AI shopping agents.
These bots, promoted by companies such as OpenAI and Google, can search for products, compare options and potentially complete purchases on behalf of users, but banks such as NatWest and Bank of America say the tech is moving faster than safety rules can keep up.
Double-check AI deals this season
Many people aren't sure if these AI agents really have their backs, especially with scams, fraud and data-privacy breaches.
As discounts flood your feed this season, it's smart to double-check deals yourself instead of relying only on AI tools.