Barack Obama's former White House Instagram hacked, Meta secures account
Technology
Barack Obama's old White House Instagram account (@obamawhitehouse), which has 2.4 million followers and hasn't posted since 2017, was hacked on Sunday.
Suddenly, weird memes and an AI-generated image popped up with the caption, "The White House is under Shiites's control."
Meta confirmed the breach and said the account has been secured.
Joseph James O'Connor sentenced 5 years
Hackers also used Instagram Stories before Meta regained control.
The same account was hit back in 2020 during a big hacking spree that targeted Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates too, mostly to push crypto scams.
One hacker from that incident, Joseph James O'Connor, ended up with a five-year prison sentence after being extradited from Spain.