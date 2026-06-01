Barack Obama's former White House Instagram hacked, Meta secures account Technology Jun 01, 2026

Barack Obama's old White House Instagram account (@obamawhitehouse), which has 2.4 million followers and hasn't posted since 2017, was hacked on Sunday.

Suddenly, weird memes and an AI-generated image popped up with the caption, "The White House is under Shiites's control."

Meta confirmed the breach and said the account has been secured.