Baseus Inspire XC1 clip-ons now $100 and $110 on Amazon
Technology
Looking for new earbuds? The Baseus Inspire XC1 clip-ons just got a solid price drop on Amazon.
The cosmic black version is now $100 (down from $130), while starlight off-white and titanium are going for $110.
If you've been eyeing an upgrade, this limited-time deal is worth a look.
Inspire XC1 Dolby Spatial 40-hour battery
The Inspire XC1 packs a hybrid audio system for balanced sound, plus Dolby Spatial Audio for that 360-degree vibe.
They're sweatproof (IP66), comfy with an open-ear design, and great if you're into running or cycling outdoors.
Battery life is strong too, up to eight hours per charge, or 40 hours with the case, and a quick 10-minute charge gives you 2.5 hours of playtime.
Clear calls are covered thanks to four mics that cut out background noise.