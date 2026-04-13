Basic-Fit data breach exposes nearly 1 million members April 13
Technology
Basic-Fit, the well-known gym chain, just revealed that a major data breach has exposed personal information (like names, birth dates, bank account details, and contact information) of nearly 1 million members, with about 200,000 affected in the Netherlands.
The news broke on April 13 and has left many wondering what happens next.
Basic-Fit says IDs and passwords unaffected
Basic-Fit says ID documents and passwords weren't affected, which is a relief.
They've already reached out to those impacted and pointed out that gyms in six other countries use different systems and weren't hit by the breach.
The main thing to watch out for right now is phishing scams, so if you're a member, stay alert for suspicious messages.