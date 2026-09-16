Bay of Bengal low pressure system boosts monsoon across Gujarat
Technology
A powerful low-pressure system has amped up the monsoon across Gujarat and parts of western India this week.
Starting over the Bay of Bengal on September 10, it traveled west, picking up moisture and dropping heavy rain as it reached southeast Rajasthan and north Gujarat by September 14, according to the IMD.
IMD: Withdrawal likely in west Rajasthan
Areas like Kutch, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Rajkot have seen intense rainfall: some spots got 11 to 20cm by Tuesday morning.
Even though the system is losing strength, rain is still coming down.
Meanwhile, the IMD says monsoon withdrawal is likely to begin in west Rajasthan around September 19, so northwest India should start seeing drier days soon.