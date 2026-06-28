BBC ends long wave radio service after nearly a century

Historical significance

Service has been on air since 1978

BBC Radio 4 switched to the long wave frequency in 1978 and has been broadcasting on it ever since. The corporation first announced the potential closure of its long wave services in 2022. In 2024, it stopped separate scheduling for Radio 4 on this frequency ahead of the planned change. The BBC said that the decision was made as long wave technology is "coming to the end of its life."