BBC Sport launches 3D viewing for FIFA World Cup 2026
Technology
The BBC Sport app is set to launch a major upgrade for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, letting fans dive into matches with new 3D viewing.
You can switch camera angles, check out formations, and replay big moments, all while getting live stats.
Real-time updates and live score updates on the lock screen make it easy to keep up with your favorite teams without missing a beat.
My Sport tab and BBC Shorts
There's also a "My Sport" tab so you can follow specific teams or topics, plus interactive games like the BBC predictor for prize draws.
If you're after quick highlights or breaking news, "BBC Shorts" delivers vertical videos right in the app.
These features will kick off during Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12, just in time for World Cup excitement!