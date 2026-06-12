BCG vaccine may reduce insulin reliance in type 1 diabetes
A century-old tuberculosis shot, the BCG vaccine, is now being tested as a possible way to help people with type one diabetes need less insulin.
Dr. Denise Faustman's team at Massachusetts General Hospital found that the vaccine may change how the immune system works and improve how the body handles blood sugar, helping lower long-term blood sugar levels in adult studies, while pediatric trials are underway.
BCG raises regulatory T cells
The BCG vaccine seems to boost "good" immune cells (regulatory T cells) and reduce inflammation, making it easier for the body to manage glucose.
While it's not a cure, it might be used alongside regular treatments to make life a bit easier for people with type one diabetes.
Over 200 adults have already participated in related studies, and pediatric trials targeting children ages eight to 18 are underway to see if this old vaccine can safely help manage diabetes in real life.