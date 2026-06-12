BCG vaccine may reduce insulin reliance in type 1 diabetes

BCG raises regulatory T cells

The BCG vaccine seems to boost "good" immune cells (regulatory T cells) and reduce inflammation, making it easier for the body to manage glucose.

While it's not a cure, it might be used alongside regular treatments to make life a bit easier for people with type one diabetes.

Over 200 adults have already participated in related studies, and pediatric trials targeting children ages eight to 18 are underway to see if this old vaccine can safely help manage diabetes in real life.