Beats 360 over-ear headphones launch September 24 with IPX4 resistance
Technology
Beats (Apple's audio brand) will be available on September 24 with the Beats 360, its first pair of over-ear headphones with IPX4 sweat and water resistance.
They're sweat- and water-resistant (IPX4), similar in weight to the Beats Studio Pro, and cost $349.
Basically, they're made to keep up with your toughest gym sessions.
Beats 360 offers over 250 combos
You can mix and match over 250 headband and ear cup combos to get your perfect look.
Inside, Beats says the 360 have new drivers and nine microphones, and Apple's H2 chip enables features like Transparency mode, hands-free Siri, adaptive EQ, and spatial audio.
The active noise cancelation is 1.75x better than the Studio Pro headphones.
Battery life? Up to 32 hours, even with ANC on.
The Beats 360 hits stores September 24.