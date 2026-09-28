Beats launches 360 headphones with swappable cushions priced ₹42,900

The Beats 360 comes with matching performance knit cushions included, a balanced-fit design for even weight across your head, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, so no worries if you get caught in the rain or hit the gym hard.

Sound quality gets a boost from custom drivers and dual magnets, while Bluetooth 5.3 means easy pairing with both Apple and Android devices.

You also get nine mics for clearer calls.

Available online now in over 100 countries with in-store sales starting September 24.