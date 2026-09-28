Beats launches 360 headphones with swappable cushions priced ₹42,900
Beats just dropped its new 360 over-ear headphones, and they're all about flexibility: think swappable ear and headband cushions so you can mix things up for your commute, gym session, or just chilling.
You get active noise cancelation (ANC), personalized spatial audio for that immersive vibe, and up to 32 hours of battery life.
Price tag is ₹42,900.
Beats 360 Bluetooth 5.3, 9 mics
The Beats 360 comes with matching performance knit cushions included, a balanced-fit design for even weight across your head, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, so no worries if you get caught in the rain or hit the gym hard.
Sound quality gets a boost from custom drivers and dual magnets, while Bluetooth 5.3 means easy pairing with both Apple and Android devices.
You also get nine mics for clearer calls.
Available online now in over 100 countries with in-store sales starting September 24.