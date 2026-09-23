Beats launches Beats 360 flagship headphones with customizable cushions globally
Technology
Beats just dropped its new flagship headphones, the Beats 360, now available globally, including India.
The coolest part? You can swap out the ear and headband cushions to mix up colors and materials, so your headphones can match your style.
Beats 360 priced ₹42,900 India
The Beats 360 cost ₹42,900 in India (or $349.99 in the US) and come in black, cloud, pink, or sky. Extra cushion kits cost ₹6,900 if you want to change things up later.
Sound quality gets a boost from upgraded drivers and a custom acoustic design.
They support Bluetooth 5.3 for both Apple and Android devices and last up to 32 hours with active noise cancelation on, plus they fold flat for easy carrying.