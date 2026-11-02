Beats Solo 4 headphones $130 on Amazon down from $200
Technology
Beats Solo 4 headphones just dropped to $130 on Amazon (down from $200), and the deal covers all five colors.
You also can get up to three free months of Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and News+ with your purchase.
Not bad if you've been eyeing a new pair!
Personalized spatial audio and clear calls
These are built for comfort with plush ear cushions and a foldable design for easy carrying.
You get up to 50 hours of battery life, personalized spatial audio that adapts to your ears, and clear calls thanks to a voice-isolating mic.
They work with both Apple and Android devices, so you're covered no matter what phone you use.