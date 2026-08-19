Beats Studio Pro hit $170 on Amazon, down from $350
Technology
Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones just dropped to $170 on Amazon (down from $350), with free shipping and color options like black, deep brown, and navy.
If you've been eyeing premium headphones but don't want to splurge on AirPods Max, this deal is a solid alternative.
Active noise cancellation and spatial audio
You get deep, clear sound thanks to a custom acoustic platform, plus Spatial Audio for that immersive vibe whether you're listening to music or gaming.
Switch easily between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode depending on your surroundings.
With lossless audio support via USB-C, built-in mics for calls, and a 40-hour battery life, these headphones pack in a lot, especially at this price.