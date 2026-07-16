Beehiiv launches community and AI copilot to grow creators' newsletters
Beehiiv just rolled out two handy features: Community, which lets subscribers of a creator chat with each other (so no more bouncing to Discord or Facebook), and AI Copilot, an assistant that gives smart tips based on what your audience likes and how your content is doing.
Both are aimed at helping creators connect better and grow their newsletters.
Beehiiv adds monetization features and forums
With Community, you can run forums, moderate chats, and even offer paid memberships, all in one place. AI Copilot helps spot new ways to make money by analyzing subscriber data.
Beehiiv has also been adding tools like podcasts, webinars, customizable paywalls, and ad slots you control.
CEO Tyler Denk says it's all about "a community where your audience can actually engage with one another" while making it easier for creators to succeed.