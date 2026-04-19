Beeple's Musk and Zuckerberg dog-bots on display in Palo Alto
Technology
Dog-shaped robots with the faces of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are now on display at NODE, a digital art space in Palo Alto.
Created by artist Beeple, these bots are part of his "Regular Animals" exhibition, within NODE's "INFINITE_LOOP" show, blending digital culture and real-world street vibes.
Bots log blockchain journeys, host artworks
These dog-bots aren't just for show: they're interactive canvases meant to log their journeys on the blockchain for three years before they "die."
Visitors can even exhibit their own digital artworks alongside them, making each bot a unique mix of tech, creativity, and public interaction.