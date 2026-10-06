Belgian born scientist Francis Halzen credited for IceCube neutrino work
Belgian-born scientist Francis Halzen is known for his game-changing work on neutrinos, tiny particles that help us understand how the universe works.
His research led to building the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica, which uses deep Antarctic ice to catch these hard-to-find particles.
The Nobel Prize in Physics comes with about $1.2 million.
Antarctic sensors spot cosmic neutrino flashes
Halzen's big idea was to use sensors buried 2,500 meters under Antarctic ice to spot quick flashes of light when neutrinos hit.
This clever setup lets scientists study high-energy particles from far-off galaxies.
Halzen said, "I am working on a proposal, and I hope that this prize will help getting it approved."
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever called the award "impressive recognition for a lifetime dedicated to shedding light on the great mysteries of the cosmos through its smallest components."