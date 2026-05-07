Belgian doctors help man produce sperm from frozen childhood tissue

Technique could help boys facing cancer

16 years later, the team thawed and grafted those tissue pieces back, and about a year later, they actually kickstarted sperm production.

This is a big deal for young boys facing cancer, since they can't freeze sperm like adults; this technique could give them a real shot at having biological kids someday.

Over 3,000 boys worldwide have stored testicular tissue since 2002, but this is the first clear proof it can work in humans.