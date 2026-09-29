Belkin debuts UltraCharge and SureFind at IFA 2026 Berlin
Belkin just revealed a bunch of new accessories at IFA 2026 in Berlin, all about making portable charging and device tracking easier.
Highlights include UltraCharge Power Banks with handy displays, SureFind trackers that work with both Apple and Google, a compact magnetic phone stand, and colorful new USB-C chargers.
The first wave hits stores this month, with more rolling out through November.
Pricing and features for Belkin accessories
The UltraCharge power banks (11K at $59.99 and 22K at $99.99) come with a built-in retractable USB-C cable and show battery status right on the display; super useful for busy days out.
SureFind trackers start at $14.99, and the SureFind Card is water- and dust-resistant, helping you keep tabs on your stuff whether you're team iPhone or Android.
There's also a magnetic ring stand for your phone dropping in November ($24.99), plus those BoostCharge USB-C chargers now match the new MacBook Neo colors, because little details matter!