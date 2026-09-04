Belkin unveils UltraCharge power banks, SureFind trackers at IFA 2026

Belkin just revealed a fresh lineup of gadgets at IFA 2026 in Berlin, including UltraCharge power banks, SureFind trackers, and a Compact Magnetic Ring Stand.

The new UltraCharge 11K starts at $59.99 (about ₹5,700), while the SureFind Spot kicks off at $14.99 (around ₹1,400).

Most of the range goes on sale from September, with the remaining products arriving in October and November, on Belkin's website, Amazon, and select retailers globally where applicable.