Belkin unveils UltraCharge power banks, SureFind trackers at IFA 2026
Belkin just revealed a fresh lineup of gadgets at IFA 2026 in Berlin, including UltraCharge power banks, SureFind trackers, and a Compact Magnetic Ring Stand.
The new UltraCharge 11K starts at $59.99 (about ₹5,700), while the SureFind Spot kicks off at $14.99 (around ₹1,400).
Most of the range goes on sale from September, with the remaining products arriving in October and November, on Belkin's website, Amazon, and select retailers globally where applicable.
Belkin retractable-cable banks and multi-platform trackers
The UltraCharge power banks come in two sizes (11K and 22K), both packing retractable USB-C cables, handy loop cords, and battery status displays, plus fast charging up to 120W on the bigger model.
The SureFind trackers are super versatile: they work with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub.
There's even a tracker that doubles as a USB-C cable, a SureFind Card that's water-resistant, and a wallet stand that blocks RFID and has a built-in stand.