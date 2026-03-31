Bellatrix Aerospace confirms Harbinger contact after SpaceX Falcon 9 launch
Technology
Indian startup Bellatrix Aerospace just pulled off a big win: it has established first contact with its Harbinger satellite, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9.
This marks the moment the satellite phoned home to ground stations for the very first time.
Harbinger sends signals from 510km
Harbinger orbits about 510km above Earth and has already started sending back stable data signals, demonstrating early communication and data transmission in orbit.
This milestone is not just a boost for Bellatrix: it also shines a spotlight on India's growing private space sector and its ability to innovate on the global stage.