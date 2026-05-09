Beluga whale NOC mimicked human speech at California Navy facility
Back in 1984, researchers at a US Navy marine mammal facility in California were surprised to hear what sounded like muffled human voices underwater.
One diver even asked, "Who told me to get out?" (only to realize the sounds were actually coming from NOC, a beluga whale who had learned to mimic human speech).
Scientists found NOC altered vocal mechanics
NOC's "talking" wasn't just random noise: his sounds were similar to the rhythm and frequency of real human speech.
Scientists discovered he changed his usual beluga sound-making technique by adjusting air pressure and using special sacs near his blowhole.
It took a lot of effort for NOC, inspired by hanging out with humans, and he kept it up for four years before stopping as he matured.
His story is still one of the coolest examples of animal vocal learning ever recorded.