Beluga whale NOC mimicked human speech at California Navy facility

Scientists found NOC altered vocal mechanics

NOC's "talking" wasn't just random noise: his sounds were similar to the rhythm and frequency of real human speech.

Scientists discovered he changed his usual beluga sound-making technique by adjusting air pressure and using special sacs near his blowhole.

It took a lot of effort for NOC, inspired by hanging out with humans, and he kept it up for four years before stopping as he matured.

His story is still one of the coolest examples of animal vocal learning ever recorded.