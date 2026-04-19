Ben Goertzel predicts human-level AI within 2 to 3 years
Technology
Ben Goertzel, who popularized the term AGI, thinks human-level AI might show up in just two to three years.
He says this could seriously shake up jobs that rely on knowledge work, thanks to faster automation.
Recent leaps in generative AI back up his timeline, and other tech leaders seem to agree, though it might take a bit longer for everyone to feel the impact.
Ben Goertzel suggests universal basic income
Goertzel points out that as AI gets smarter, some jobs, especially those in creative or legal fields, could face disruption.
He suggests ideas like universal basic income to help people adapt.
On the bright side, he imagines a future where we're less tied to traditional jobs and have more freedom to explore what really interests us.