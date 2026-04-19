Ben Goertzel predicts human-level AI within 2 to 3 years Technology Apr 19, 2026

Ben Goertzel, who popularized the term AGI, thinks human-level AI might show up in just two to three years.

He says this could seriously shake up jobs that rely on knowledge work, thanks to faster automation.

Recent leaps in generative AI back up his timeline, and other tech leaders seem to agree, though it might take a bit longer for everyone to feel the impact.