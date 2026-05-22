Bengaluru 14-year-old Surya creates RASTHE mapping sidewalks viewable by BBMP
Technology
Bengaluru's sidewalks are finally getting some attention thanks to RASTHE, a new app created by 14-year-old Surya.
With RASTHE, anyone can snap and upload photos of damaged sidewalks, messy walkways, or traffic issues.
All reports show up on a map that both locals and BBMP officials can check out.
RASTHE app uses swipe ratings
Inspired by dating apps, RASTHE lets users swipe to rate the best and worst sidewalks in their area, making it easy (and kind of fun) to highlight what needs fixing.
Surya already runs other tech projects like Roadyz and The Marg Initiative.
The web version is live now; the mobile app is waiting for App Store approval.