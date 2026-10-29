Bengaluru-based CloudSEK launches 12-week launchpad for early-stage cybersecurity startups
CloudSEK, a Bengaluru-based cybersecurity company, just kicked off a 12-week Launchpad program for early-stage cybersecurity startups.
If you're building in AI security or digital risk, this could mean up to $5,000 in AI credits, mentorship from CloudSEK executives, and access to CloudSEK's threat intelligence resources and its cybersecurity research, all designed to help participating startups move from product development to acquiring their first paying customers.
CloudSEK unveils KeyVigil AI gateway
Alongside the Launchpad, CloudSEK has launched KeyVigil, an AI security gateway that helps protect apps and AI models from data leaks and prompt attacks.
The program also connects founders with investors and enterprise networks, wraps up with a demo day for pitching products, and is open for applications until November 20, 2026.
If you want in on the first cohort (10 startups), now's the time!