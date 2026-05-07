Bengaluru innovator Abhishek Appaji uses AI to expand healthcare access
Abhishek Appaji, a Bengaluru innovator, is making health care smarter and more accessible with his AI-powered inventions.
His technologies, like retinal scanners that spot early signs of brain and mental health issues, and sensor-enabled beds that track vital signs without wires, are now used in more than 200 hospitals and thousands of homes across India.
These tools help doctors catch problems sooner and keep an eye on patients more easily.
AI retinal scans and sensor beds
Appaji's retinal imaging system uses AI to quickly flag potential conditions like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder just by analyzing the eye, skipping long interviews with specialists.
Meanwhile, his sensor beds let hospitals and families support patients (especially the elderly) around the clock, no fuss.
Together, these innovations show how homegrown tech can make quality health care less complicated—and a lot more available—for everyone.