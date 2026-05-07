Bengaluru innovator Abhishek Appaji uses AI to expand healthcare access Technology May 07, 2026

Abhishek Appaji, a Bengaluru innovator, is making health care smarter and more accessible with his AI-powered inventions.

His technologies, like retinal scanners that spot early signs of brain and mental health issues, and sensor-enabled beds that track vital signs without wires, are now used in more than 200 hospitals and thousands of homes across India.

These tools help doctors catch problems sooner and keep an eye on patients more easily.