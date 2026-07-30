Bengaluru planetarium debuts 4-minute show on India's 1st satellite
Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium just kicked off a short sky show called The Inspiring Legacy of Aryabhata, celebrating India's first satellite.
At only 4 minutes, it packs in how Aryabhata's launch nearly 50 years ago set the stage for big missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.
The show is screened before the planetarium's main events, aiming to spark curiosity about space among visitors.
Students say show highlighted Aryabhata's role
The launch event brought together ISRO leaders, including M. Sankaran and former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar, plus educators, and school kids.
Sankaran summed up the vibe: "The reason you need to remember the past is to look forward to the future."
Students said they found the show inspiring: it highlighted how Aryabhata opened doors for Indian space exploration.