Bengaluru planetarium debuts 4-minute show on India's 1st satellite

Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium just kicked off a short sky show called The Inspiring Legacy of Aryabhata, celebrating India's first satellite.

At only 4 minutes, it packs in how Aryabhata's launch nearly 50 years ago set the stage for big missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

The show is screened before the planetarium's main events, aiming to spark curiosity about space among visitors.