Bengaluru startup Dognosis runs 10,000-person trial for cancer screening
Dognosis, a Bengaluru-based startup, is running a huge trial with 10,000 people across India to test its new cancer screening method.
Their approach combines the sharp noses of trained dogs with artificial intelligence to spot early-stage cancers, especially in asymptomatic people at higher risk of cancer and survivors at risk of recurrence.
Earlier trials showed the system could catch more than 20 types of early cancers with about 90% sensitivity.
Dognosis plans affordable at-home tests
The dogs (think beagles and Labrador retrievers) detect early cancer signs from breath samples, and their reactions are analyzed by AI (no needles or invasive tests needed).
With 1.5 million new cancer cases in India in 2024 and limited routine screening, this could be a game-changer.
Dognosis plans to launch affordable at-home tests soon, ramp up testing capacity, double its dog team, and eye the US, where it could open a facility by late 2027 or early 2028, with backing from investors like Accel India.