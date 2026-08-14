Bengaluru startup Dognosis runs 10,000-person trial for cancer screening

Dognosis, a Bengaluru-based startup, is running a huge trial with 10,000 people across India to test its new cancer screening method.

Their approach combines the sharp noses of trained dogs with artificial intelligence to spot early-stage cancers, especially in asymptomatic people at higher risk of cancer and survivors at risk of recurrence.

Earlier trials showed the system could catch more than 20 types of early cancers with about 90% sensitivity.