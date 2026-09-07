Bengaluru startup Dognosis trains beagles to detect cancer using AI
Technology
A Bengaluru startup called Dognosis is training dogs, mainly beagles, to detect cancer just by smelling.
The dogs wear cool 3-D-printed helmets with sensors that track their brain and body signals, and AI helps turn what they sense into useful data.
Study shows dogs detected 7 cancers
Patients simply breathe into a cotton mask, which is then sealed and sent to the lab for the dogs to analyze (no direct contact needed).
In a recent study with more than 1,500 participants across six hospitals, these pups detected seven types of cancer with more than 90% accuracy.
Backed by Accel India and working with government medical institutions for its research, Dognosis plans to launch commercially in 2027.