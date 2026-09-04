Bengaluru startup EtherealX develops fully reusable 2-stage rocket using FSCC

Their FSCC technology uses leftover fuel for both cooling and propulsion during re-entry, which keeps things light and efficient.

The big goal? To bring down India's launch costs (currently $13,302 per kilogram) by making rockets that can fly multiple times.

EtherealX is aiming for its first engine test in November 2026 and hopes to launch by late 2027.

If all goes well, they want a small fleet of reusable rockets doing up to 80 launches a year, making space more accessible and affordable than ever.