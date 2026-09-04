Bengaluru startup EtherealX develops fully reusable 2-stage rocket using FSCC
A Bengaluru-based startup, EtherealX Exploration Guild, is working on something pretty cool: a rocket that can be fully reused, not just the first stage like SpaceX's Falcon 9, but both stages.
Founded in 2022, EtherealX has designed a new engine system called Full-flow Segregated Cooling Cycle (FSCC) to handle the intense heat of re-entry so their rockets don't need heavy thermal shields.
EtherealX targets engine test November 2026
Their FSCC technology uses leftover fuel for both cooling and propulsion during re-entry, which keeps things light and efficient.
The big goal? To bring down India's launch costs (currently $13,302 per kilogram) by making rockets that can fly multiple times.
EtherealX is aiming for its first engine test in November 2026 and hopes to launch by late 2027.
If all goes well, they want a small fleet of reusable rockets doing up to 80 launches a year, making space more accessible and affordable than ever.