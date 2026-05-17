Bengaluru startup Pixxel launches India's 1st private hyperspectral satellite constellation
Pixxel, a Bengaluru startup, just made history by launching India's first private satellite constellation. Its satellites use hyperspectral imaging to spot things like crop infestations and pipeline leaks, pretty cool tech!
Pixxel recently teamed up with Sarvam AI to build space-based AI centers for real-time Earth monitoring.
Pixxel raised $27 million, plans 18-24 satellites
Pixxel later joined the Techstars accelerator in Los Angeles, helping it sharpen its game plan.
It had launched three pathfinder satellites and six commercial satellites, making India's first independent private network.
With $27 million raised, it is planning to add 18 to 24 more satellites over the next four years.
Pixxel taps ISRO, partners Sarvam AI
Pixxel works closely with ISRO, tapping into its facilities and expertise to boost local innovation.
Its partnership with Sarvam AI aims to create a "planetary intelligence layer," bringing advanced imaging and AI together for smarter real-time monitoring of Earth.